Enemy is an American band fronted by guitarist and vocalist Troy Van Leeuwen (also of Queens of the Stone Age), with bassist Eddie Nappi (Handsome, Mark Lanegan Band) and drummer Kelli Scott (Failure). Former Quicksand drummer Alan Cage was a founding member before being replaced by Scott. Van Leeuwen has described Enemy as his "big, dumb rock trio".

