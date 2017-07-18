Grace MooreBorn 5 December 1898. Died 26 January 1947
Grace Moore
Grace Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Grace Moore (December 5, 1898 – January 26, 1947) was an American operatic soprano and actress in musical theatre and film. She was nicknamed the "Tennessee Nightingale." Her films helped to popularize opera by bringing it to a larger audience. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in One Night of Love.
In 1947, Moore died in a plane crash at the age of 48. She published an autobiography in 1944 titled You're Only Human Once. In 1953, a film about her life was released titled So This Is Love starring Kathryn Grayson.
Grace Moore Tracks
Un bel di vedremo, from Madama Butterfly [1904]
One Night Of Love
