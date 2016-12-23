Héloïse Letissier (born 1 June 1988), known professionally as Christine and the Queens or simply Chris, is a French singer, songwriter and producer. Letissier has been signed to the independent record label Because Music since 2012. Her debut album Chaleur humaine (2014) was named one of the best albums of the year by The Guardian, The Independent, Mojo, and NME. Her second album, Chris, was released on 21 September 2018.