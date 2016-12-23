Christine and the Queens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mpfq8.jpg
1988-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c90ffbf-b137-4dee-bfcc-b8010787840d
Christine and the Queens Biography (Wikipedia)
Héloïse Letissier (born 1 June 1988), known professionally as Christine and the Queens or simply Chris, is a French singer, songwriter and producer. Letissier has been signed to the independent record label Because Music since 2012. Her debut album Chaleur humaine (2014) was named one of the best albums of the year by The Guardian, The Independent, Mojo, and NME. Her second album, Chris, was released on 21 September 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christine and the Queens Performances & Interviews
- How did a trip to London inspire Christine & the Queens?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m88qf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m88qf.jpg2018-09-27T08:17:00.000ZChris on her journey from theatre director to popstar and her new album Chris.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m87wp
How did a trip to London inspire Christine & the Queens?
- New Christine and the Queens? Think Leonardo DiCaprio/West Side Storyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06k978h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06k978h.jpg2018-09-04T18:24:00.000ZThe new Christine and The Queens album 'Chris' is channelling the silver screen.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06k94q8
New Christine and the Queens? Think Leonardo DiCaprio/West Side Story
- Christine and the Queens on the power and influence of Janet Jacksonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g6pwj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g6pwj.jpg2018-07-31T15:12:00.000ZChristine and the Queens selects Janet Jackson's The Pleasure Principle for Your Song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06g6ng8
Christine and the Queens on the power and influence of Janet Jackson
- Christine and The Queenshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068dvs3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068dvs3.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZFrance's new pop icon showcases new material and brilliant synchronised dancing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b1vzj
Christine and The Queens
- Christine & The Queens - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0548brl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0548brl.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZFrance's finest brought their signature dance moves and tunes to Hull.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0548wg3
Christine & The Queens - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- Do we still need gender specific awards?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tsx4t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tsx4t.jpg2017-02-23T10:18:00.000Z6 Music Breakfast discuss gender specific awards after last night's Brit Awardshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ts4vf
Do we still need gender specific awards?
- Has Christine and The Queens made the best record of 2016?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ktkl9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ktkl9.jpg2016-12-09T14:56:00.000ZOur panel certainly seem to think so and many of you for that matter.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ktkn2
Has Christine and The Queens made the best record of 2016?
- ‘I would be a sell out if I closed my mouth’ – Christine and The Queenshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5npz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5npz.jpg2016-11-04T14:57:00.000ZChristine and The Queens speaks out about taking a political stand in music, expressing her sexuality publicly and how she has had to deal with criticism.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f5nq5
‘I would be a sell out if I closed my mouth’ – Christine and The Queens
- Christine and the Queens - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zcw03.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zcw03.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZA Glastonbury debut for the French chanteuse and her unique brand of irresistible pop.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zlcqv
Christine and the Queens - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Christine and the Queens interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zbmtq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zbmtq.jpg2016-06-24T12:34:00.000ZChristine from Christine and the Queens joins Clare Amfo at Glastonbury 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zbnb7
Christine and the Queens interview
- Tribute to Prince - Purple Rainhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sbgdb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sbgdb.jpg2016-04-26T22:09:00.000ZGregory Porter and the musicians of Later... with Jools Holland pay tribute to Princehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sbgff
Tribute to Prince - Purple Rain
Christine and the Queens Tracks
Sort by
The Walker
Christine and the Queens
The Walker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06t6lzm.jpglink
The Walker
Last played on
5 Dollars
Christine and the Queens
5 Dollars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06jx6jj.jpglink
5 Dollars
Last played on
La Marcheuse
Christine and the Queens
La Marcheuse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06szysp.jpglink
La Marcheuse
Last played on
Girlfriend (feat. DāM‐FunK)
Christine and the Queens
Girlfriend (feat. DāM‐FunK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067zs81.jpglink
Girlfriend (feat. DāM‐FunK)
Last played on
Tilted
Christine and the Queens
Tilted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03g3xkn.jpglink
Tilted
Last played on
Girlfriend
Christine and the Queens
Girlfriend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpfq8.jpglink
Girlfriend
Last played on
5 Dollars (6 Music Session, 3 Sep 2018)
Christine and the Queens
5 Dollars (6 Music Session, 3 Sep 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpfq8.jpglink
5 Dollars (6 Music Session, 3 Sep 2018)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Christine and the Queens
Upcoming Events
26
May
2019
Christine and the Queens, Beach House, Metronomy, Toro y Moi, Kurt Vile, HONNE, Maribou State, Cuco, Rina Sawayama, Ezra Collective and Baloji
Victoria Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/a66qfx
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T21:17:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068dvs9.jpg
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/arc3v2
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T21:17:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0548cjp.jpg
28
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a2nhj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T21:17:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zcw08.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
14:10
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Christine and the Queens News
The most popular BBC clips across all of the festivals in 2016
Because there isn't a moment, ever, when watching breathtaking dancing to an exquisite pop song won't instantly lift your mood
Catch up with the best of Series 48 so far with these fantastic clips of Iggy Pop, Savages, Corinne Bailey Rae and others
Christine and the Queens Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist