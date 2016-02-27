Theodore Arrington III (born February 5, 1978), better known by his stage name Vast Aire, is an American rapper from New York City. He is one half of the New York hip hop duo Cannibal Ox, which consists of him and fellow rapper Vordul Mega. He is also a member of the rap group Atoms Family. He was born in Mount Vernon, New York, then lived in Jamaica, Queens before moving to Harlem, and became acquainted with the underground rap scene, performing in many clubs while still a teenager. He was once a part of the underground hip hop group The Weathermen.he then became part of a group called Scienceninjateam(hip hop group) and appeared on their debut album Pilot Episode but was shortly kicked out of the group for allegedly being a liar. But also released a solo album. FU Pay me while living with Al Babblez the head of scienceninjateam's independent label along with some singles with Al Babblez