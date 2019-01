Joshua Keith Ostrander (born April 8) is an American singer-songwriter and producer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is now based in Los Angeles, California and records under the alias Mondo Cozmo. His solo music is folk rock, indie rock and alternative rock.

