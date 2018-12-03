B‐RealLA rapper, member of Cypress Hill. Born 2 June 1970
B‐Real
1970-06-02
B‐Real Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Mario Freese (born June 2, 1970), better known by his stage name B-Real, is an American rapper and actor. He is best known for being the lead rapper in the hip hop group Cypress Hill and one of two rappers in the rap rock supergroup Prophets of Rage.
B‐Real Tracks
Hit 'Em High (feat. Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J & Method Man)
B‐Real
Hit 'Em High (feat. Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J & Method Man)
Hit 'Em High (feat. Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J & Method Man)
Vato (feat. B‐Real)
Snoop Dogg
Vato (feat. B‐Real)
Vato (feat. B‐Real)
Hit 'Em High (The Monstars' Anthem)
B‐Real
Hit 'Em High (The Monstars' Anthem)
Hit 'Em High (The Monstars' Anthem)
Hit 'Em High (feat. Coolio, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes & Method Man)
B‐Real
Hit 'Em High (feat. Coolio, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes & Method Man)
