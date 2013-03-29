Kevin CroninBorn 6 October 1951
Kevin Cronin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-10-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c89b36c-9d3c-4f7a-8437-230b935b7c6a
Kevin Cronin Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Patrick Cronin (born October 6, 1951) is the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and occasional pianist for the American rock band, REO Speedwagon. REO Speedwagon had several hits on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout the 1980s, including two chart-toppers written by Cronin: "Keep on Loving You" (1981) and "Can't Fight This Feeling" (1985).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Cronin Tracks
Sort by
Keep On Loving You
Kevin Cronin
Keep On Loving You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kevin Cronin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist