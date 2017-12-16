John Felix Anthony Cena Jr. (born April 23, 1977) is an American professional wrestler, actor, and rapper. He is signed to WWE, where he appears for both the Raw and SmackDown brands.

Considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time, Cena was born and raised in West Newbury, Massachusetts, but moved to California in 1998, where he pursued a career as a bodybuilder, before transitioning into professional wrestling after debuting for Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) in 1999. Cena soon signed with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in 2000.

In WWE, Cena gained industry fame after adopting a persona of a villainous trash-talking rapper, and won his first singles title, the United States Championship, in 2004. After winning the WWE Championship a year later, Cena's character transitioned into a heroic "goody-two shoes Superman", and subsequently led the company as its franchise player and public face for the next decade, gaining mainstream fame in the process.