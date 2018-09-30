Leland SklarBorn 28 May 1947
Leland Sklar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c840b50-e89f-4eb4-8aac-695fdbbfc8a2
Leland Sklar Biography (Wikipedia)
Leland Bruce Sklar (born May 28, 1947) is an American musician. A prominent electric bass guitarist, Sklar has contributed to over 2,000 albums as a session musician. He has collaborated with a number of well-known performers and recorded soundtracks to films and television shows.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leland Sklar Tracks
Sort by
Stay
Craig Doerge
Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Stay
Last played on
Carolina On My Mind
James Taylor
Carolina On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hrwmq.jpglink
Carolina On My Mind
Last played on
I've Been To Memphis
Lyle Lovett
I've Been To Memphis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh6m.jpglink
I've Been To Memphis
Last played on
Back to artist