The ShellsUS doo wop ensemble. Formed 1956
The Shells
1956
The Shells Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shells were an American doo wop ensemble formed in Brooklyn in 1956.
The group scored a US pop hit in 1957 with the song "Baby Oh Baby", released on Johnson Records; the song cracked the Top 30. Further singles passed with little success until 1960, when producers Donn Fileti and Wayne Stierle re-issued "Baby Oh Baby". The tune hit #21 on the US Billboard Hot 100 upon rerelease. The group issued several further singles, as well as a split LP with The Dubs in 1963.
The Shells Tracks
(It's A) Happy Holiday
The Shells
(It's A) Happy Holiday
(It's A) Happy Holiday
Baby, Oh Baby
The Shells
Baby, Oh Baby
Baby, Oh Baby
Whiplash
The Shells
Whiplash
Whiplash
