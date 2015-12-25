The Shells were an American doo wop ensemble formed in Brooklyn in 1956.

The group scored a US pop hit in 1957 with the song "Baby Oh Baby", released on Johnson Records; the song cracked the Top 30. Further singles passed with little success until 1960, when producers Donn Fileti and Wayne Stierle re-issued "Baby Oh Baby". The tune hit #21 on the US Billboard Hot 100 upon rerelease. The group issued several further singles, as well as a split LP with The Dubs in 1963.