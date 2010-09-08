Nenad Janković, known as Dr Nele Karajlić (born 11 December 1962 in Sarajevo, PR Bosnia-Herzegovina, FPR Yugoslavia), is a Serbian comedian, musician, composer, actor and television director living and working in Belgrade. One of the founders of the New Primitivism cultural movement in Sarajevo, he was also the lead singer and co-author for one of former Yugoslavia's best known bands, Zabranjeno pušenje (No Smoking). He co-created and participated in TV shows Top lista nadrealista (The Surrealist Hit Parade) and Složna braća. During the Bosnian War Nele moved to Belgrade, Serbia where he formed one of two descendant factions of Zabranjeno Pušenje. That splinter of the band was joined by the renowned filmmaker Emir Kusturica, and renamed Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra.