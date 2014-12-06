Trick-Trick
Trick-Trick Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Anthony Mathis (born June 28, 1973), better known by his stage name Trick-Trick, is an American rapper, as well as the lead member of rap group The Goon Sqwad.
Trick-Trick Tracks
Detroit Vs Everybody (feat. Royce da 5′9″, DeJ Loaf, Big Sean, Danny Brown & Trick-Trick)
Eminem
