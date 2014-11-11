Christoph Henschel
Christoph Henschel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c7ac8cb-c5a9-4e4a-ac01-ee2bcb2245a6
Christoph Henschel Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet in D minor, Op 56, 'Voces intimae' (5th mvt)
Christoph Henschel
String Quartet in D minor, Op 56, 'Voces intimae' (5th mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet in D minor, Op 56, 'Voces intimae' (5th mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist