Skerryvore are a Scottish Celtic Rock group formed on Tiree, Argyll and Bute in 2004. The band started off with Tiree brothers Daniel Gillespie and Martin Gillespie, alongside regular Tiree visitor Fraser West and his friend Alec Dalglish, both from Livingston, West Lothian. The group took their name from the Skerryvore lighthouse that lies 12 miles (19 kilometres) off the coast of Tiree. The group’s present line-up includes Craig Espie, Alan Scobie, Jodie Bremaneson and, since April 2017, Scott Wood. Skerryvore have released five studio albums, with an additional ‘deluxe’ version of one including some live tracks.

Their earlier work was ‘West Coast Ceilidh’ inspired, with Celtic influences which have remained present in all their work. As the band have developed, rock, pop, jazz, Cajun and country influences have all emerged, but the traditional Celtic roots and instrumentation have remained.

Now based in and around Glasgow, Scotland, Skerryvore tour throughout Scotland, in Europe, and in the USA, the Middle East, and in China.