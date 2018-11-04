Caroline O'ConnorBorn 2 September 1962
Caroline O'Connor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-09-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c786caf-c4ca-4392-a457-3a5664f20910
Caroline O'Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Caroline Ann O'Connor (born 2 September 1962) is a Helpmann Award-winning, Olivier Award-nominated Anglo-Australian singer, dancer and actress (theatre, film, TV). For her theatre work she has won three Helpmann Awards: Best Female Actor in a Play for Edith Piaf in Piaf in 2001 and the same category for Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow in 2006, and Best Female Actor in a Musical for Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes in 2015.
Caroline O'Connor Tracks
Wherever He Ain't
Caroline O'Connor
Wherever He Ain't
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wherever He Ain't
Last played on
I Can Cook Too
Caroline O'Connor
I Can Cook Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Cook Too
Last played on
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Last played on
Time Heals Everything
Caroline O'Connor
Time Heals Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Heals Everything
Last played on
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
Caroline O'Connor
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
Last played on
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
Caroline O'Connor
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
Last played on
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Clare Teal
Clare Teal
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kxyml.jpglink
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Triplets (from The Band Wagon, film score)
Arthur Schwartz
Arthur Schwartz
Triplets (from The Band Wagon, film score)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Triplets (from The Band Wagon, film score)
Songs from A Star is Born (film score)
Harold Arlen
Harold Arlen
Songs from A Star is Born (film score)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs from A Star is Born (film score)
Strike up the Band (from Strike up the Band - stage musical)
George Gershwin
George Gershwin
Strike up the Band (from Strike up the Band - stage musical)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Strike up the Band (from Strike up the Band - stage musical)
Aquarius, From Hair
Caroline O'Connor
Aquarius, From Hair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aquarius, From Hair
Last played on
So Who Needs Roses
Caroline O'Connor
So Who Needs Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Who Needs Roses
Last played on
Mein Herr
Caroline O'Connor
Mein Herr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mein Herr
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e24c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-31T21:47:43
31
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
