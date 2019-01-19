Dominique Cerejo
Dominique Cerejo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c779b33-ba62-4170-b036-524ab40bd225
Dominique Cerejo Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominique Cerejo is an Indian female playback singer best known for the song "Yeh Tumhari Meri Baatein" from Rock On!!. She has sung in over thirty bollywood soundtrack albums. She is married to Clinton Cerejo, who also works in the Indian music industry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dominique Cerejo Tracks
Sort by
Dhoom Again
Vishal Dadlani
Dhoom Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022kf1g.jpglink
Dhoom Again
Last played on
Tadap Tadap
KK
Tadap Tadap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vlhxb.jpglink
Tadap Tadap
Last played on
Smayiyai
Devan Ekambaram
Smayiyai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stfwh.jpglink
Smayiyai
Last played on
I Am In Love
KK
I Am In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vlhxb.jpglink
I Am In Love
Last played on
Yeh Tumhari meri Baatein
Dominique Cerejo
Yeh Tumhari meri Baatein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yeh Tumhari meri Baatein
Last played on
No No!
Kunal Ganjawala
No No!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028v79n.jpglink
No No!
Last played on
Pyaar Impossible
Dominique Cerejo
Pyaar Impossible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pyaar Impossible
Last played on
Dhoom Machale
Dominique Cerejo
Dhoom Machale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dhoom Machale
Last played on
Dominique Cerejo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist