Lev Nikolayevich Oborin (Russian: Лев Николаевич Оборин, Lev Nikolaevič Oborin; Moscow, 11 September [O.S. 29 August] 1907 – Moscow, 5 January 1974) was a Russian pianist. He was the winner of the first International Chopin Piano Competition in 1927.

The family moved frequently during his early childhood. When they settled down in Moscow in 1914, he was sent to music school. He studied with Yelena Gnessin, a pupil of Ferruccio Busoni. At the same time, he studied composition with Alexander Gretchaninov and achieved admirable results.

In 1921, Oborin was accepted into Moscow Conservatory as a student of piano and composition. He completed his piano studies in 1926. In the same year, news reached Moscow of the First International Frédéric Chopin Piano Competition, to be held in Warsaw in 1927, and his piano teacher Konstantin Igumnov immediately thought of him. After winning first prize in the competition, he gave concerts in Poland and in Germany. Until 1945 he performed exclusively in Russia and taught at the Moscow Conservatory at the same time.