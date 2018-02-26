Dan Zanes and Friends
Dan Zanes and Friends Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Edgerly Zanes (born November 8, 1961) is an American former member of the popular 1980s band The Del Fuegos and is now the front man of the Grammy-winning group Dan Zanes and Friends.
Dan Zanes and Friends Tracks
Rock Island Line (feat. Billy Bragg)
Dan Zanes and Friends
Rock Island Line (feat. Billy Bragg)
Rock Island Line (feat. Billy Bragg)
Rock Island Line (feat. Billy Bragg)
Last played on
New York City (feat. Claudia Eliaza)
Dan Zanes and Friends
New York City (feat. Claudia Eliaza)
New York City (feat. Claudia Eliaza)
New York City (feat. Claudia Eliaza)
Featured Artist
Last played on
La Bruja
Dan Zanes
La Bruja
La Bruja
La Bruja
Last played on
