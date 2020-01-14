Chris TomsonBorn 6 March 1984
Chris Tomson Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher William Tomson (born March 6, 1984) is an American drummer, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, best known for being the drummer for New York-based indie rock band Vampire Weekend. He is also the lead vocalist and guitarist for a side project called Dams of the West, for which he writes and records the entirety of its music.
