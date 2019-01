Masataka Matsutoya (松任谷 正隆 Matsutōya Masataka) (born November 19, 1951 in Tokyo, Japan) is a Japanese arranger, composer, music producer, and motor journalist. He currently resides in Setagaya, Tokyo. He is a graduate of Keio Senior High School and Keio University. Aliases include "Manta" (マンタ Manta) and "Yumin teishu" (遊眠亭主 Yūmin teishu). His wife is singer-songwriter, composer, and lyricist Yumi Matsutoya.

