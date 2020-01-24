Byther SmithBorn 17 April 1933
Byther Smith
1933-04-17
Byther Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Byther Claude Earl John Smith (born April 17, 1932) is an American blues musician.
Byther Smith Tracks
I Don't Like To Travel
Money Tree
