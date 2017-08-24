PalmsBand of Deftones / Isis members. Formed 2012
Palms
2012
Palms Biography (Wikipedia)
Palms is an American post-metal supergroup that formed in 2011. The group features Deftones' vocalist Chino Moreno and three members of the post-metal band Isis: bassist Jeff Caxide, drummer Aaron Harris and guitarist Bryant Clifford Meyer.
Palms Tracks
Keep You Bright
Palms
Keep You Bright
Keep You Bright
Last played on
Don't Waste My Time
Palms
Don't Waste My Time
Patagonia
Palms
Patagonia
Patagonia
Last played on
Future Warrior
Palms
Future Warrior
