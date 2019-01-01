The Partysquad
The Partysquad is a Dutch DJ production team. It consists of DJ Jerry (Jerry Leembruggen) and MC Ruben (Ruben Fernhout). Futtize (Andrés Echeverri) also holds a semi-permanent position since 2011. Since the early 2000s they have had 12 singles charting on the Dutch Top 40. They produced part of British rapper M.I.A.'s fourth and fifth albums, Matangi, released in 2013, and AIM, released in 2016.
Hot (feat. Nicki & Navi)
Oh My
HOT (Wantigga Remix) (feat. Nick & Navi)
Original Don (Party Favor Edit)
Original Don (Flosstradamus Remix) (feat. The Partysquad)
Hot (feat. Nick & Navi)
Original Don (Matt Waro Remix)
Mashup the Dance (feat. The Partysquad & Ward 21)
Hot (feat. Nick & Navi)
Down Up (feat. Wiley)
Dancehall Queen
Double Bubble
Original Don (feat. The Partysquad)
I'm On It
Double Bubble Trouble
Kingdom
Dum Dum
A Good Thing (feat. Maikal X)
Fassen (feat. Larouge)
Rainbow (feat. The Partysquad)
