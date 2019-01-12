Lijadu SistersFormed 1965. Disbanded 1990
Lijadu Sisters
1965
Lijadu Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lijadu Sisters, Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu, are identical twin sisters from Nigeria who were an important music duet from the mid-1960s to the 1980s. They achieved success in Nigeria and had modest influence in the United States and Europe. They were notable for being a West African version of the Pointer Sisters who mixed Afrobeat sounds with jazz and disco, according to one source. Since the late 1980s, they retired from the music scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lijadu Sisters Tracks
Come On Home
Lijadu Sisters
Come On Home
Come On Home
Danger
Lijadu Sisters
Danger
Danger
Bayi L'ense
Lijadu Sisters
Bayi L'ense
Bayi L'ense
Erora
Lijadu Sisters
Erora
Erora
Life's Down Low
Lijadu Sisters
Life's Down Low
Life's Down Low
Lives Gone Down Low
Lijadu Sisters
Lives Gone Down Low
Lives Gone Down Low
Dibe Nuwa
Lijadu Sisters
Dibe Nuwa
Dibe Nuwa
Reincarnation
Lijadu Sisters
Reincarnation
Reincarnation
