Kedarnath Bhattacharya (born 23 September 1957), better known as Kumar Sanu, is a leading Indian playback singer of Bengali background, popular for rendering his voice in Bollywood movies of the 1990s and early 2000s. He was awarded the Filmfare Best Male Playback Singer Award for five consecutive years. In 2009, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his achievements. Sanu notably holds the Guinness World Record for most songs recorded by a singer in 24 hours with 28.