Kumar Sanu Born 23 September 1957
Kumar Sanu
1957-09-23
Kumar Sanu Biography (BBC)
He is noted for his contributions as a playback singer in the Bollywood and is considered one of the leading playback singers in the Indian Film Industry.
Kumar Sanu Biography (Wikipedia)
Kedarnath Bhattacharya (born 23 September 1957), better known as Kumar Sanu, is a leading Indian playback singer of Bengali background, popular for rendering his voice in Bollywood movies of the 1990s and early 2000s. He was awarded the Filmfare Best Male Playback Singer Award for five consecutive years. In 2009, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his achievements. Sanu notably holds the Guinness World Record for most songs recorded by a singer in 24 hours with 28.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kumar Sanu Tracks
Kumar Sanu Tracks
Aankh Marey
Neha Kakkar
Aankh Marey
Aankh Marey
Puchho Jara Puchho
Kumar Sanu
Puchho Jara Puchho
Puchho Jara Puchho
Jaane Jigar Jaaneman
Anuradha Paudwal
Jaane Jigar Jaaneman
Jaane Jigar Jaaneman
Bole Mora Kangna
Alka Yagnik
Bole Mora Kangna
Bole Mora Kangna
Chori Chori Dil Tera
Kumar Sanu
Chori Chori Dil Tera
Chori Chori Dil Tera
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha
Kumar Sanu
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha
Aankh Marey - DJ Dalal Refix
Neha Kakkar
Aankh Marey - DJ Dalal Refix
Aankh Marey - DJ Dalal Refix
Jaati Hoon Mein
Alka Yagnik
Jaati Hoon Mein
Jaati Hoon Mein
Mehfil Mein Baar Baar
Alka Yagnik
Mehfil Mein Baar Baar
Mehfil Mein Baar Baar
Sochna Kya
Kumar Sanu
Sochna Kya
Sochna Kya
Tu Mere Saath Saath
Kumar Sanu
Tu Mere Saath Saath
Tu Mere Saath Saath
Maine Pyar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai
Kumar Sanu
Maine Pyar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai
Maine Pyar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai
Jeeta Tha Jiske Liye
Kumar Sanu
Jeeta Tha Jiske Liye
Jeeta Tha Jiske Liye
Yunhi Kat Jaayega
Kumar Sanu
Yunhi Kat Jaayega
Yunhi Kat Jaayega
Kitna Haseen Chehra (Dilwale)
Nadeem-Shravan
Kitna Haseen Chehra (Dilwale)
Kitna Haseen Chehra (Dilwale)
Kitna Haseen Chehra
Kumar Sanu
Kitna Haseen Chehra
Kitna Haseen Chehra
Honton Pe Bas
Lata Mangeshkar
Honton Pe Bas
Honton Pe Bas
Dil Hai Pyare
Sadhana Sargam
Dil Hai Pyare
Dil Hai Pyare
Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana
Anuradha Paudwal
Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana
Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana
Ek Dil Hai
Alka Yagnik
Ek Dil Hai
Ek Dil Hai
Jo Haal Dil Ka
Kumar Sanu
Jo Haal Dil Ka
Jo Haal Dil Ka
Aankhon Se Dil Mein Utar Ke
Alka Yagnik
Aankhon Se Dil Mein Utar Ke
Aankhon Se Dil Mein Utar Ke
Past BBC Events
A Summer of Music: Boishakhi Mela 2014
London
22 Jun 2014
London
2014-06-22T21:55:37
22
Jun
2014
A Summer of Music: Boishakhi Mela 2014
12:00
London
