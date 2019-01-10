The City Musick
The City Musick Tracks
Psalm 100: All people that on earth do dwell
John Dowland
Let God arise, let his enemies be scattered (Psalm 68)
Richard Allison
Coranto-La Volta
Thomas Morley
Sellengers Rownde
John Playford
Night Watch
Anthony Holborne
The Old Almain
Anonymous, The City Musick & William Lyons
17th Century Dances and Ballade Tunes
Traditional & The City Musick
Sweet was the sounge the Vergin sange
Traditional & The City Musick
The New-yeeres gift
Anthony Holborne
The London Waits
Traditional & The City Musick
All people that on earth do dwell (Psalm 100)
John Dowland
