Sergei Mikhailovich Nakariakov (Russian: Серге́й Михайлович Накаряков; born May 10, 1977 in Gorky) is a Russian virtuoso trumpeter residing in Paris, France, who came to prominence in the late 1990s. He released his first CD recording (including works by Ravel, Gershwin and Arban's The Carnival of Venice) in 1992 at the age of 15.

