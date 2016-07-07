Emma MatthewsSoprano. Born 1970
Emma Matthews
1970
Emma Matthews Biography (Wikipedia)
Emma Matthews (born 1970) is an English-born Australian lyric coloratura soprano, noted for operatic roles, but also popular on the concert stage. A Principal Artist with Opera Australia, Matthews has received more Helpmann Awards than any other individual artist, nine Green Room Awards, the Mo Award and the Remy Martin Australian Opera Award.
Emma Matthews Tracks
The Cunning Little Vixen: Act III
Leos Janáček
Leos Janáček
The Cunning Little Vixen: Act III
Ah, lo previdi ... Ah, t'invola - recitative and aria K.272 for soprano and orc
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Orchestra
The last rose of summer
Emma Matthews
The last rose of summer
