Ed Droste Biography
Edward Droste (born October 22, 1978) is an original member of the Brooklyn-based indie-rock group Grizzly Bear. The group began as the solo effort of Droste with the release of 2004's Horn of Plenty, originally released on Kanine Records. All songs were written and performed by Droste. By 2005, the group expanded into a four-piece, with Droste still as a contributing songwriter.
Loser
Loser
