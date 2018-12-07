Alan Ewing
Alan Ewing Tracks
Da le belle contrade d'oriente
Cipriano de Rore
Ensemble
Last played on
What Should I Do? (The Importance of Being Earnest)
Gerald Barry
Last played on
Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
"Mentre, lumi maggior" [from Il quinto libro di madrigali, 1568]
Cipriano de Rore
Ensemble
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius part 2
Edward Elgar
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius part 1
Edward Elgar
Last played on
"Convien ch'ovunque sia"
Cipriano de Rore
Ensemble
Last played on
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 2, extract
Gerald Barry
Last played on
Freude, schöner Götterfunken
Gerald Barry
Last played on
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 1
Gerald Barry
Last played on
Lamento della ninfa (Madrigals, Book 8)
Claudio Monteverdi
Last played on
Krol Roger: opening
Karol Szymanowski
Last played on
Madrigali Guerrieri et amoroso: Lamento della ninfa
Claudio Monteverdi
Ensemble
Last played on
Cor mio, deh non languire
Giovanni Priuli
Last played on
Fera gentil (Gentle tigress, when you so charmingly
Cipriano de Rore
Last played on
Fiume, ch'a l'onde tue [O river that invite the nymphs and shepherds]
Sigismondo d'India
Author
Last played on
Acis and Galatea - masque (feat. Les Arts Florissants, Alan Ewing & William Christie)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Alice Coote performs Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius
Barbican, London
2018-05-16T21:25:02
16
May
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Alice Coote performs Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius
Barbican, London
Proms 1999: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-21T21:25:02
21
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist