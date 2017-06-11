Vilayat KhanSitar player. Born 8 August 1928. Died 13 March 2004
Vilayat Khan
1928-08-08
Vilayat Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ustad Vilayat Khan (28 August 1928 – 13 March 2004) was an Indian classical sitar player. Along with Imdad Khan, Enayat Khan, and Imrat Khan, he is credited with the creation and development of gayaki ang (an attempt to mimic vocal music) on the sitar.
He recorded his first 78-RPM disc at the age of 8, and gave his last concert in 2004 at the age of 75.
Vilayat Khan Tracks
Night at the Taj
Imrat Khan
Madhoushi
Vilayat Khan
Performer
Arrival In Benares
Vilayat Khan
Rag Yamani
Vilayat Khan
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 42 - All-night concert of music from India
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-28T22:02:03
28
Aug
1981
Royal Albert Hall
