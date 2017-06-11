Ustad Vilayat Khan (28 August 1928 – 13 March 2004) was an Indian classical sitar player. Along with Imdad Khan, Enayat Khan, and Imrat Khan, he is credited with the creation and development of gayaki ang (an attempt to mimic vocal music) on the sitar.

He recorded his first 78-RPM disc at the age of 8, and gave his last concert in 2004 at the age of 75.