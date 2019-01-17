Union J (originally Triple J) are an English boy band consisting of members JJ Hamblett, Jaymi Hensley, and previously, George Shelley, Casey Johnson and Josh Cuthbert until their departures between 2016-2018. The band formed in 2011, originally as a trio known as Triple J, consisting of Cuthbert, Hamblett and Hensley. They auditioned for the ninth series of the British television music competition The X Factor where they met Shelley who joined the band at the judges' request. They finished fourth and were subsequently signed to Sony Music subsidiary RCA Records. Their debut single "Carry You" was released in June 2013. Their self-titled debut studio album followed in October 2013 and peaked at number 6 on the UK Albums Chart.

Union J left RCA Records in April 2014 and signed with Epic Records. In the lead-up to the release of their second album You Got It All – The Album, the band released two singles: "Tonight (We Live Forever)" and "You Got It All".

In March 2016, Shelley left the band and Johnson was announced as his replacement in May. In April 2017, Johnson left Union J and the band's remaining members announced that they would continue as a trio. Cuthbert departed in October 2018 leaving the group as a duo.