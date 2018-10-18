Charles Chambers, better known by his stage name DJ Funk, is a Chicago house DJ who pioneered the ghetto house subgenre of house music. Through the 1990s, he built a regional reputation in the Chicago-Detroit region and in the Midwest rave scene. His 1999 album Booty House Anthems was distributed nationally and sold over one million copies. He founded the Funk Records label in 2006. He is included in Modulations, a 1998 film documentary of electronic music.