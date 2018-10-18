DJ Funk
DJ Funk Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Chambers, better known by his stage name DJ Funk, is a Chicago house DJ who pioneered the ghetto house subgenre of house music. Through the 1990s, he built a regional reputation in the Chicago-Detroit region and in the Midwest rave scene. His 1999 album Booty House Anthems was distributed nationally and sold over one million copies. He founded the Funk Records label in 2006. He is included in Modulations, a 1998 film documentary of electronic music.
DJ Funk Tracks
Work It
Work It
Ghetto Booty (Jesse Perez Cutler Ridge Booty Mix)
Ghetto Booty (Jesse Perez Cutler Ridge Booty Mix)
Booty Percolatin'
Booty Percolatin'
Booty Bounce (feat. DJ Funk)
Booty Bounce (feat. DJ Funk)
MDB (feat. DJ Funk)
MDB (feat. DJ Funk)
Performer
Make That Booty Clap (feat. DJ Funk)
Make That Booty Clap (feat. DJ Funk)
Scrub The Ground (feat. DJ Funk)
Scrub The Ground (feat. DJ Funk)
Scrub The Ground (feat. DJ Funk)
Scrub The Ground (feat. DJ Funk)
Performer
Move That Butt (feat. DJ Funk)
Move That Butt (feat. DJ Funk)
MDB (feat. DJ Funk)
MDB (feat. DJ Funk)
Performer
Front2Back (feat. DJ Funk)
Front2Back (feat. DJ Funk)
Pump It (Remix)
Pump It (Remix)
Run (Remix)
Run (Remix)
Bounce That (feat. DJ Funk)
Bounce That (feat. DJ Funk)
Sweet Dreams
Sweet Dreams
3 Fine (Sinjin Hawke Remix)
3 Fine (Sinjin Hawke Remix)
Pop N'Champagne (Pelussje RMX)
Pop N'Champagne (Pelussje RMX)
Let It Be House
Let It Be House
Move That Butt (Wuki-leak) (feat. DJ Funk)
Move That Butt (Wuki-leak) (feat. DJ Funk)
Every F***ing Day
Every F***ing Day
House The Groove
House The Groove
Hold Up
Hold Up
Performer
Dat Groove (Mak & Pasteman Remix)
Dat Groove (Mak & Pasteman Remix)
Three Fine Hoes
Three Fine Hoes
Performer
