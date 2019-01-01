Andrew ClementsBorn 29 May 1949
Andrew Clements
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c40b585-1238-4a34-acaa-605ffc4d58a2
Andrew Clements Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Clements (born May 29, 1949) is an American writer of many children's books. His debut novel Frindle won annual book awards determined by the vote of U.S. schoolchildren in about twenty different U.S. states. In June 2015 it was named the Phoenix Award winner for 2016 as the best book that did not win a major award when it was published in 1996.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrew Clements Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist