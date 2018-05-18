Malik Hall (born in 1996), better known by his stage names Haleek Maul and Kidgns (pronounced "Kid Genius"), is an American rapper and record producer. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he grew up in Barbados. He is a founding member of the collective called On the Tanz. He has collaborated with the likes of Deniro Farrar, Shady Blaze, Hot Sugar, and Saul Williams. Noisey has described him as "the new hustler of horrorcore".