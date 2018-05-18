Haleek Maul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c401b73-c6c1-42ac-ac5d-8e4c0a3c1fac
Haleek Maul Biography (Wikipedia)
Malik Hall (born in 1996), better known by his stage names Haleek Maul and Kidgns (pronounced "Kid Genius"), is an American rapper and record producer. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he grew up in Barbados. He is a founding member of the collective called On the Tanz. He has collaborated with the likes of Deniro Farrar, Shady Blaze, Hot Sugar, and Saul Williams. Noisey has described him as "the new hustler of horrorcore".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Haleek Maul Tracks
Sort by
Intro
Haleek Maul
Intro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intro
Last played on
Haleek Maul Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist