Ustad Farida Mahwash (Persian: فریده مهوش in 1947, Kabul, Afghanistan) commonly referred to as Ustad Mahwash استاد مهوش is a singer and voice of Afghanistan. She was the first woman (as of 2013) to have been conferred the honorary title of "Ustad" (meaning Master or Maestra in Dari) in 1977. She currently lives in Fremont, California, US; and tours the world with her latest all star ensemble Voices of Afghanistan.
