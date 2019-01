Natives is a pop rock band from The New Forest, United Kingdom. The four-piece band consists of Andy White (drums and percussion), Greg Day (bass), Jack Fairbrother (guitar, keyboards), and Jim Thomas (vocals). All members also play various percussion.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia