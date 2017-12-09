Natives
Natives is a pop rock band from The New Forest, United Kingdom. The four-piece band consists of Andy White (drums and percussion), Greg Day (bass), Jack Fairbrother (guitar, keyboards), and Jim Thomas (vocals). All members also play various percussion.
Natives - Stop The Rain
Natives perform Stop The Rain in the Solent Live Lounge.
Natives - Stop The Rain
Natives - War Paint
Natives perform War Paint in the Solent Live Lounge.
Natives - War Paint
Natives - Chasing Lions
Natives perform Chasing Lions in the Solent Live Lounge.
Natives - Chasing Lions
Natives Tracks
Warpaint
Natives
Warpaint
Warpaint
Stop the Rain
Natives
Stop the Rain
Stop the Rain
Reflections (Natives Remix)
Jacob Plant
Reflections (Natives Remix)
Reflections (Natives Remix)
The Horizon
Natives
The Horizon
The Horizon
Stand For Something
Natives
Stand For Something
Stand For Something
Live It Up
Natives
Live It Up
Live It Up
