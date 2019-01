Debashish Bhattacharya (Bengali: দেবাশীষ ভট্টাচার্য, Hindi: देवाशीष भट्टाचार्य, Devāśiṣ Bhaṭṭācārya, born 12 January 1963) is an Indian classical musician, singer, composer, introducer of first Slide Guitar Syllabus of the world, redefined Indian classical music on slide guitar through introducing new technique, new sound and new blend of tradition and unique contemporary designing of the music. A music producer who plays lap slide guitar, he has taught more than a thousand students, created a new genre (Hindustani Slide Guitar), and performed in more than two thousand concerts and workshops, with Grammy nominations and several world music awards.