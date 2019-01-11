Sheer Elegance
Sheer Elegance Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheer Elegance was a British pop/soul trio, comprising Dennis Robinson, Bev Gordon (ex-Earthquake, aka Little Henry) and Herbie Watkins, who appeared on the British television talent show New Faces in 1975. Their first single, "Going Downtown", was a flop, but their second single, "Milky Way", reached number 18 in the UK Singles Chart early in 1976. The follow-up, "Life Is Too Short Girl", was more successful, reaching number 9 and spending nine weeks in the chart. Their final hit was "It's Temptation" which reached number 41 in the same year. The following release, "Dance The Night Away", failed to chart in 1977. Their only album was titled Sheer Elegance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sheer Elegance Tracks
Milky Way
Milky Way
Milky Way
Last played on
Life Is Too Short Girl
Life Is Too Short Girl
Life Is Too Short Girl
Last played on
Life's Too Short
Life's Too Short
Life's Too Short
Last played on
