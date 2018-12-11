One Thousand ViolinsFormed 1985. Disbanded 1989
One Thousand Violins
1985
One Thousand Violins Biography (Wikipedia)
One Thousand Violins was a sixties-influenced indie-pop group from Sheffield, Yorkshire who had several UK Indie Chart hits in the late 1980s.
One Thousand Violins Tracks
Please Don't Sandblast My House
All Aboard The Love - Mobile
All Aboard The Love - Mobile
Why Is It Always December (Radio 1 Session, 15 Sep 1985)
Through It Poured The Next Day I Noticed The Rain (Radio 1 Session, 15 Sep 1985)
Though It Poured The Next Day I Never Noticed The Rain
If I Were A Bullet (Then For Sure I'd Find A Way To Your Head)
Candleman (Radio 1 Session, 15 Sep 1985)
Candleman (Radio 1 Session, 15 Sep 1985)
The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore (Radio 1 Session, 15 Sep 1985)
Locked Out Of The Love In
Like 1000 Violins
Like 1000 Violins
poet (long version)
poet (long version)
One Thousand Violins Links
