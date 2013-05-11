Vukašin Brajić (Serbian Cyrillic: Вукашин Брајић;; born 9 February 1984) is a Bosnian Serb pop-rock singer who rose to fame after participating in the first season (2008–09) of Operacija trijumf, the Serbian version of Star Academy, in which he came in second place.

He represented Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country of his birth, at Eurovision Song Contest 2010 in Oslo, Norway, with the song "Thunder and Lightning".