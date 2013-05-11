Vukašin BrajićBorn 9 February 1984
Vukašin Brajić
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984-02-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c374178-3a04-43cf-a9f0-73e19af559ca
Vukašin Brajić Biography (Wikipedia)
Vukašin Brajić (Serbian Cyrillic: Вукашин Брајић;; born 9 February 1984) is a Bosnian Serb pop-rock singer who rose to fame after participating in the first season (2008–09) of Operacija trijumf, the Serbian version of Star Academy, in which he came in second place.
He represented Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country of his birth, at Eurovision Song Contest 2010 in Oslo, Norway, with the song "Thunder and Lightning".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vukašin Brajić Tracks
Sort by
Thunder and Lightning (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Vukašin Brajić
Thunder and Lightning (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vukašin Brajić Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist