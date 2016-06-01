Lupe FuentesBorn 27 January 1987
Lupe Fuentes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03frmlk.jpg
1987-01-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c35e9a3-40da-434a-a687-69a582b94a5b
Lupe Fuentes Biography (Wikipedia)
Lupe Fuentes (born 27 January 1987) is a Colombian house music producer, DJ, and former pornographic actress. She lives in Los Angeles, California. Fuentes has been married to singer and actor Evan Seinfeld since 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lupe Fuentes Tracks
Sort by
Check It Out
Lupe Fuentes
Check It Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frmlk.jpglink
Check It Out
Last played on
Back to artist