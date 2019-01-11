My Nu LengBass music DJ/Producer duo
My Nu Leng
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bjds0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c3580ee-efa3-4643-aafa-a0f0b29fe47d
My Nu Leng Performances & Interviews
My Nu Leng Tracks
Masterplan (feat. Fox)
Junction
Turn Around
Gully (feat. Holy Goof & Takura)
Let Me Live (My Nu Leng Remix) (feat. Anne Marie & D Double E)
Major Lazer
Soul Shake
Soul Shake
Levels
Levels (feat. Newham Generals)
You've Been Gone (Chris Lorenzo Remix)
Set It
Senses (feat. Iyamah)
Border
Fineart
Portal
Jigsaw
Jigsaw
Masterplan (feat. MC Fox)
Soul Shake VIP
Masterplan (Sam Binga Remix) (feat. Fox)
What You Feel
Untitled
Fine Art & My Nu Leng
What
Wilkinson
Set It VIP
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
My Nu Leng
O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford, UK
8
Mar
2019
My Nu Leng, Andy C, Sub Focus, Dimension and SASASAS
Splott Market, Cardiff, UK
15
Mar
2019
My Nu Leng
E1 London, London, UK
16
Mar
2019
My Nu Leng, Dimension
O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth, UK
23
Mar
2019
My Nu Leng
Arch 187, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T21:46:15
22
Aug
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-26T21:46:15
26
Jun
2014
My Nu Leng Links
