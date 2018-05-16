Maria MalibranBorn 24 March 1808. Died 23 September 1836
Maria Malibran
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1808-03-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c334817-f2e8-4a80-bf22-bd453c1a2046
Maria Malibran Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Felicia Malibran (24 March 1808 – 23 September 1836) was a Spanish singer who commonly sang both contralto and soprano parts, and was one of the best-known opera singers of the 19th century. Malibran was known for her stormy personality and dramatic intensity, becoming a legendary figure after her death at age 28. Contemporary accounts of her voice describe its range, power and flexibility as extraordinary.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maria Malibran Tracks
Sort by
Rataplan
Maria Malibran
Rataplan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j58c.jpglink
Rataplan
Last played on
Maria Malibran Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist