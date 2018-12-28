Jason Charles Beck, professionally known as Chilly Gonzales (born 20 March 1972), is a Grammy-winning Canadian musician. Currently based in Cologne, Germany, he previously lived for several years in Paris. Known for his albums of classical piano compositions with a pop music sensibility, Solo Piano I and Solo Piano II, as well as his MC and electro albums, he is also a producer and songwriter.

Gonzales broadcasts a web series Pop Music Masterclass on WDR, the documentary Classical Connections on BBC Radio 1, The History of Music on Arte, and Music's Cool with Chilly Gonzales on Apple Music's Beats1 radio show. He has written several newspaper and magazine opinion pieces in The Guardian, Vice, Billboard, and others. He is the younger brother of the prolific film composer Christophe Beck.