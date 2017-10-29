Merrilee RushBorn 26 January 1944
Merrilee Rush
1944-01-26
Merrilee Rush Biography (Wikipedia)
Merrilee Rush (born Merrilee Gunst January 26, 1944)[citation needed] is an American singer, best known for her recording of the song "Angel of the Morning", a Top 10 hit which earned her a Grammy nomination for female vocalist of the year in 1968.
Angel Of The Morning
Angel In The Morning
Reach Out
