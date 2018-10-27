Reid AndersonBorn 15 October 1970
Reid Anderson
1970-10-15
Reid Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Reid Anderson (born 15 October 1970) is a bassist and composer from Minnesota. He is best known for his work in The Bad Plus with pianist Ethan Iverson and drummer Dave King. The Bad Plus has been together since 1989. In 2003, Columbia Records released the band's major label debut, These Are the Vistas.
Anderson attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music.
