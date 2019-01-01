KeatsFormed 1984
Keats was a short-lived British rock band, which produced one eponymous album in 1984. It was an Alan Parsons Project offshoot. Its members were Colin Blunstone (vocals), Ian Bairnson (guitars), Pete Bardens (keyboards), David Paton (bass and backing vocals) and Stuart Elliott (drums and percussion). Richard Cottle also provided additional keyboard parts, as well as saxophone and synthesizers.
