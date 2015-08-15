Investigators
Investigators
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c28dddf-c040-4042-bcd2-b4d576094e06
Investigators Tracks
Sort by
I.R.S.
Investigators
I.R.S.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I.R.S.
Last played on
Make It Mellow
Investigators
Make It Mellow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make It Mellow
Last played on
Investigators Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist