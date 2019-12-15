Zoey Francis Thompson Deutch (born November 10, 1994) is an American actress and producer. She began her career with a starring role in the film Vampire Academy (2014). She has since starred in Richard Linklater's Everybody Wants Some!! (2016), Why Him? (2016), Before I Fall (2017), Flower (2017), Set It Up (2018), and Zombieland: Double Tap (2019). She also had a lead role in Ryan Murphy's Netflix comedy series The Politician (2019).

She is the younger sister of writer and actress Madelyn Deutch, and the daughter of director Howard Deutch and actress-director Lea Thompson. Deutch has also worked as a producer in addition to acting, producing and starring in The Year of Spectacular Men (2017) and Buffaloed (2019); the former involved both of her parents and her sister, with Thompson directing, Madelyn Deutch writing and starring, and Howard Deutch producing.